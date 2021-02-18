N.S. announces 2 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Nova Scotia reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province's active total to 13.

One of the new cases is in the province's central zone and the other is in the western zone, according to a news release from the province.

The case in the central zone was announced Wednesday night at Beaver Bank-Monarch Drive Elementary. The school will remain closed until Feb. 23 for cleaning. That individual is a close contact of a previously reported case, the release said.

Public health mobile units will be at the Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre Thursday and Friday to work with the families and staff of the school. It will be conducting community testing on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The case in the western zone is under investigation.

Nova Scotia's health authority completed 1,547 tests on Wednesday.

The province said 25,032 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered as of Thursday and 9,782 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Community testing

Pop-up, rapid testing will be available at the following locations and times:

Thursday, Feb. 18 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library until 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 at Paul O'Regan Hall at the Halifax Central Library from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 19 at the Lion's Community Hall at 39 Lions Ave., in St. Peters from noon to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 20 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre at 606 Reeves St., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Public Health's mobile units will also be in Sheet Harbour for asymptomatic testing on Friday, Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Legion. This is open for both drop-in testing and pre-booked appointments.

Potential COVID-19 exposures

Late Wednesday evening, Nova Scotia Health issued four potential COVID-19 exposures at businesses in New Minas.

Anyone who was at the following location(s) should book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or contact 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. People must self-isolate while they await their test results.

Walmart at 9097 Commercial St., on Feb. 3 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Anyone exposed to the virus at this location at the specified times may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 17.

Burger King at 9148 Commercial St., on Feb. 10 between noon and 1 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

Individuals who were at the below locations during the listed times do not have to self-isolate while they await test results, unless they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Walmart at 9097 Commercial St., on Feb. 10 between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

at 9097 Commercial St., on between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24. Midas at 9154 Commercial St., on Feb. 10 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to, and including, Feb. 24.

A full list of active potential COVID-19 exposures is maintained here.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

New Brunswick reported four new cases on Thursday. There are 111 known active cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 48 new cases Thursday, bringing the province to 380 known active cases.

P.E.I. reported no new cases on Tuesday. It has two known active cases.

