N.S. aims to vaccinate 75 per cent of eligible residents against COVID-19 by early fall

The Nova Scotia government aims to vaccinate three-quarters of eligible Nova Scotians against COVID-19 by the end of September, senior health officials said Tuesday.

More than a million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccine are expected to arrive in the province over the next six months, according to a technical briefing from officials that was not for attribution.

So far, Nova Scotia has received 9,550 doses. 2,720 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines have been used on health-care and long-term-care workers, 2,720 are being reserved for their second doses, and 3,700 Moderna doses are being reserved for three long-term care facilities: Northwood's Halifax campus, Shannex's Parkstone Enhanced Care, and Ocean View Continuing Care Centre.

The province has split its vaccination plan into four phases, according to the officials. "Phase 0" included testing the delivery, distribution and administration of the vaccine in December.

The first phase, between January and April, when there is still limited supply, will involve increasing vaccination rates and testing delivery models to support the second phase of the plan. The aim is to vaccinate all staff and residents in long-term and residential care, adults 75 years old or older, and health-care workers in direct patient care.

The second phase, which begins in May, aims to ramp up vaccine distribution and expand service-delivery models. Nova Scotia is expected to receive about one million doses of vaccines during that phase.

The target groups of the second phase are all remaining health-care workers and "essential workers," which are still being defined. Officials also plan to add more community clinics.

Lastly, the third phase will involve continuing vaccinations at a larger scale, where all remaining Nova Scotians will be vaccinated. The expected number of doses is unknown at this time.

There are currently five cold storage sites for the vaccines, in Halifax, Cape Breton, Colchester, Kentville and Yarmouth. The province intends to create three more in February as more doses arrive.

Three new cases of COVID-19

In a release, the province reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, for a total of 19 active cases.

All new cases are in the central health zone and one is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other two are under investigation.

None of the cases are related to Churchill Academy in Dartmouth. A total of seven cases have been connected to the private school. The last day of classes at the school was Dec. 18 and the school does not plan to reopen until Jan. 11.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs processed 1,045 tests on Monday.

The release said the province will begin to report the number of vaccines administered on a weekly basis, beginning Tuesday.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case on Tuesday. There are 11 active cases and one person is in hospital.

New Brunswick reported 27 new cases on Tuesday for 80 active cases. One person is hospitalized and in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported one new case on Tuesday and has four active cases of COVID-19.

