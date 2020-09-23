Now a post-tropical storm, Teddy set to make landfall in Nova Scotia

Teddy has arrived in Nova Scotia waters as a post-tropical storm, bringing plenty of wind and rain for the province on Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m., Teddy had sustained Category 1 hurricane-strength winds of about 120 kilometres per hour as it moved south of Halifax according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

It was tracking to the northeast, and is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning along the Eastern Shore between 8 and 10 a.m.

Those on the left side of the storm track will get the heaviest rain, while the right side will have the strongest winds.

As of 3 a.m., Teddy was about 137 kilometres south of Halifax and moving at 35 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

The storm will weaken as it travels across eastern Nova Scotia and into the southeastern Gulf of St. Lawrence late Wednesday morning.

The storm will then continue to diminish as it moves across the eastern Gulf of St. Lawrence in the afternoon and toward northern Newfoundland Wednesday night.

Simpkin said by Wednesday afternoon the heavy rain will end from west to east in Nova Scotia, and taper off in the evening for the eastern mainland as gusting winds take hold.

The track for post-tropical storm Teddy as of 3 a.m. Wednesday (Environment Canada)

Wind and tropical storm warnings are in effect for the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia from Halifax to Cape Breton, where wind gusts of 80 to 110 km/h are expected.

Northern Nova Scotia is under a tropical storm watch with winds possibly gusting 70 to 90 km/h Wednesday afternoon.

Rainfall warnings are in effect for all of Nova Scotia except western most regions, and will likely continue all day. About 30 to 50 mm has already fallen overnight, with the exception of Victoria county in Cape Breton which has already seen 90 to 120 mm.

With more rain falling Wednesday, the total remains at 50 to 75 mm, with more than 150 possible for Victoria county.

Storm surge warnings are also in effect along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia from Yarmouth County through to eastern Cape Breton County.

Waves, storm surge to create most dangerous conditions

Large swells will continue to affect the Atlantic coast this morning with waves of eight to 10 metres, and breaking higher along parts of the coast.

Environment Canada said the highest risk for the province is the combination of the very large waves combining with the storm surge to cause dangerous conditions along the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia. Rough and pounding surf, localized flooding and infrastructure damage and erosion are likely in vulnerable areas, even outside high tide.

In Halifax, bus and ferry transit service are still suspended due to the storm and will resume no earlier than noon on Wednesday.

As of early Wednesday, school was cancelled for those in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and Maupeltuewey Kina'matno'kuom.

Check Nova Scotia's Storm Centre for more updates.



