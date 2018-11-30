Power outages persist in northern, northeastern Nova Scotia

About 13,000 Nova Scotia Power customers remain without power and some schools are still closed a day after a winter storm hit northern and northeastern Nova Scotia.

At the storm's peak Thursday, 249,000 customers were without power.

The outages that remain are largely concentrated in northern and northeastern Nova Scotia, with the bulk of them in Amherst, Stellarton and Tatamagouche.

The company says it will update restoration times throughout the day.

"Restorations have been particularly challenging in the northeastern area of the province where crews have been dealing with trees contacting power lines and downed wires," Sean Borden, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said in a statement.

As of 9:36 a.m. Friday, there were about 430 outages.

What schools are closed?

Because of the outages, the following schools remain closed:

Pleasant Bay School.

École acadienne de Pomquet.

River Hebert District School.

Tatamagouche Regional Academy

Where are the warming centres?

To help people warm up or charge their electronic devices, warming centres are open Friday at the: