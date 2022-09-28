Some schools reopen in Nova Scotia, but more than 100,000 still have no power

After Hurricane Fiona damaged power poles, ripped out trees, and scattered debris across the Atlantic provinces, bringing back electricity has been a challenge.

About 104,800 Nova Scotia Power customers are without power Wednesday morning, down from more than 400,000 on Saturday.

In Sydney, 36,000 customers are affected, the highest number in the province. Truro, N.S., has the second highest number of customers affected at 20,000.

More than 90 per cent of Halifax customers have their power restored, however, many streetlights are still not working.

Restoration times in Nova Scotia are constantly changing. Right now, some estimates suggest power won't be restored until Oct. 5.

In a video posted on Twitter, Chris Lanteigne, director of care at Nova Scotia power said once teams are able to get more information from the scenes, they will be able to give better estimates of restoration times.

"The restoration has been more complex than we've ever seen before," said Lanteigne.

Since Monday, 100 soldiers from the Canadian Army Forces have helped clear debris across the Atlantic region so power crews can access power lines. As of Tuesday, the company had 1,300 crew members in the field.

Nova Scotia Power crews and the Canadian Army Forces working together. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Nova Scotia trucks line up a road. Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power's storm lead, said in a press conference Monday that the company’s response is the biggest mobilization the company has ever seen. (Nova Scotia Power/Twitter)

Comfort centres

The following five comfort centres are open in Nova Scotia. They provide food, water, and charging stations.

Moser River Community Hall 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Beaver Bank Kinsac Community Centre 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Findlay Community Centre 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canada Games Centre 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Some schools now open

All schools in the Halifax Regional Centre for Education are open except for the Atlantic View Elementary school where classes have been cancelled due to a power outage.

Classes are cancelled on Wednesday for schools in the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education and Strait Regional Centre for Education

Classes in the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education are cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

