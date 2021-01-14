Skip to Main Content
Under pandemic pressure, NovaScotian Crystal to close next month

NovaScotian Crystal is shutting down with COVID-19 at least partially to blame. The company that bills itself as Canada's only maker of mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal made the announcement Thursday.

Public health rules, lack of cruise ship season hurt the business

Blair Rhodes · CBC News ·
Halifax-based NovaScotian Crystal is closing in February with the pandemic at least partially to blame. (CBC)

Owner Anne Campbell said it was a difficult decision, but it was made necessary because of COVID-19 and the cancellation of the cruise ship season.

"Public health protocols that we happily follow don't allow us to manufacture in the way we had been manufacturing," Campbell said Thursday evening.

She said the problem was that glass blowers worked in close proximity and would pass items back and forth between each other.

No cruise business

She said not being able to do that hurt the company's production. She said sales suffered without cruise ship passengers flocking to the company's location on the Halifax waterfront.

Campbell said this is different from the company's past financial difficulties when it had to restructure.

She said this is an orderly shutdown. The company will fill orders from existing stock and from the items they will be able to make until they shut down at the end of February.

