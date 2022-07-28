Nova Scotia opens vaccine bookings for children under 5 years, boosters for pregnant people

Children between the ages of six months to five years old can now be booked for their COVID vaccine in Nova Scotia.

The province says the initial supply of the vaccine for children in that age group will be limited, but more appointments will be added once shipments from the federal government arrive.

Health Canada authorized the Moderna Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for use on July 14 as a two-dose primary series in children six months to five years of age. The province is following the National Advisory Committee on Immunization's (NACI) recommendations on Moderna's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

NACI recommends that children receive two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least eight weeks apart. Children who are immunocompromised will need three doses of the vaccine with a minimum of four weeks between the first and second dose and eight weeks between the second and third dose.

Children are considered fully vaccinated 14 days after their last dose.

NACI suggests children who have been infected with COVID-19 should wait eight weeks before they begin or complete their COVID vaccinations. If children are receiving other routine pediatric vaccines, the routine vaccines are only to be administered at a minimum of 14 days before or after the COVID vaccine.

Vaccines during pregnancy

The province advises pregnant people who have not received the vaccination during their pregnancy and expect to give birth before Nov. 30 to get an additional COVID vaccine as soon as possible.

It also says pregnant people face an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and that evidence suggests that receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy provides immunity to both the pregnant person and the fetus.

Appointments can be booked on the provincial website or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

