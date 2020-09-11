Nova Scotians warned of possible COVID-19 exposure on WestJet flight from Calgary

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning people in the province of a potential COVID-19 exposure on a Calgary flight.

WestJet Flight 232 left Calgary on Sept. 7 en route to Halifax, the authority said on Friday afternoon.

It departed Calgary at 9:30 a.m. and arrived in Halifax at 5:14 p.m.

Passengers in rows 4 to 10 and seats D, E, F are more likely to have had close contact with the potential virus exposure, the NSHA said. People in those seats are asked to call 811.

This is the third Halifax-bound WestJet flight from Calgary to have potential COVID-19 exposure in recent weeks. The two other flights departed Aug. 24 and Aug. 26.

The province said it would be contacting anyone known to be a close contact of the person, or persons, confirmed to have COVID-19.

Anyone possibly exposed to the virus on the WestJet flight might end up developing symptoms up to, and including, 14 days afterwards.

Those not in the identified rows and seats should still self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, the authority said.

People should always call 811 if they're experiencing or have experienced the following symptoms in the past 48 hours:

fever or cough (new or worsening).

OR

two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

sore throat.

runny nose.

headache.

shortness of breath.

Those at risk should self-isolate until they receive 811 advice on next steps.

Also Friday, Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the fourth day in a row.

There are currently two active cases in the province.

