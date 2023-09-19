Nova Scotians make history in first Professional Women's Hockey League draft

Two hockey players from Nova Scotia made history yesterday after being selected in the first-ever draft for the brand new Professional Women's Hockey League

Jill Saulnier, 31, of Halifax was drafted 40th overall by New York and Allie Munroe, 26, of Yarmouth was drafted 50th by Toronto.

The league's inaugural draft was held on Monday inside the atrium at CBC broadcast centre in Toronto.

The original six teams — Toronto, Montreal, Boston, New York, Ottawa and Minnesota — each selected 15 players in the 15 round draft. Munroe was in Ontario for the draft, but was unable to attend the draft in person.

"It's a historic day and just to be a part of it and to get drafted to a market like Toronto is an absolute dream come true," Munroe said. "I'm still kind of in awe about the whole thing."

Munroe was drafted in the ninth round. She'll join fellow Nova Scotian Blayre Turnbull in Toronto. Turnbull was signed to the team before the draft. Saulnier was drafted in the seventh round. Had they not been drafted, Munroe and Saulnier would have become free agents.

"I was obviously really wanting to go in the draft," Munroe said. "But I was preparing myself for if I didn't go to still stick with it and if I had to go try out for a team or however that will work, I was ready for that."

Munroe's partner Kennedy Marchment was drafted on Monday as well. Marchment, 26 and from Ontario, will join the Montreal team. She was selected 31st in the sixth round. Munroe says she's looking forward to the rivalry.

"We've been on the same team for the last two years," Munroe said. "So it definitely will be different. It will be a challenge. She's a really good player. She's a forward and I play defence so I'm sure we'll be battling in the corners — which will take some time to get used to, but we're really competitive and both professionals, so it'll be fun."

Munroe played in the Yarmouth Minor Hockey League until Grade 10, when she was recruited to play at the prep-school level in New Hampshire. Munroe says there are still some details to work out including salary. But she says it's good to finally have all the best women hockey players in one league.

"There's no confusion anymore and I'm just really excited."

MORE TOP STORIES