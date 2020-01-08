Halifax university student, dentist among victims of Iran plane crash

A Dalhousie University engineering student and a Halifax dentist were among those killed when a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed near Tehran Wednesday morning.

Student Masoumeh Ghavi, 30, who many knew as Masi, had been on holiday visiting family in Iran. She was travelling back to Canada with her younger sister, Mandieh Ghavi, 20, who was to study in Halifax, said Ali Nafarieh, president of the Iranian Cultural Association of Nova Scotia.

"It's unbelievable, still I cannot believe it," he said. "When I put myself in her family's shoes, oh my God."

Dr. Sharieh Faghihi, a dentist who has worked in Halifax for several years, was also on the plane, her daughter's boyfriend, Reza Rahimi, confirmed to CBC.

Prior to practising in Halifax, Faghihi was part of Dalhousie's qualifying program for foreign-trained dentists. She came to Canada with her family in 2011 after helping set up a dental centre for disabled children in Iran, according to a 2015 Dalhousie alumni newsletter.

The article said she was enjoying the "rich history, culture and tranquility of the East Coast."

Dr. Sharieh Faghihi worked as a dentist in Halifax for several years. (Alumni Anchor/Dal.ca)

Nafarieh said including students, there are about 2,000 people in the Iranian community in Halifax, some of whom have been here for 45 years.

There are plans to hold a memorial in Halifax this weekend to mourn all victims of the crash, Nafarieh said, but details have not been finalized.

He hired Masi Ghavi, who started her master's degree in engineering in September, to work part-time at his Bedford, N.S.-based technology company Hanatech. Ghavi moved to Halifax last summer and the rest of her family lived in Iran.

"She was very young, energetic. Very bright, smart. Because we knew her from Iran — she had a background in IT, a very strong background in IT — we invited her to our company to work with us," he said.

"She brought a lot of energy to the environment in our company, it's devastating ... We are all going to miss her."

Masoumeh and Mandieh Ghavi were travelling to Halifax together after a holiday in Iran. (Instagram)

The Ukraine International Airlines flight carrying 167 passengers and nine crew en route to Kyiv crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport.

All passengers were killed, including 63 Canadians . It is still unclear how many of the passengers lived in Nova Scotia.

There may have been other students from Dalhousie or Saint Mary's University in Halifax on the plane, according to Nafarieh, but that has not yet been confirmed.

The flight to Kyiv was a popular transit route for Canadians travelling to Iran, in the absence of direct flights; Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

Sad and shocking news today with 176 people losing their lives in the plane crash in Iran. Details are emerging about victims who lived, worked or studied in our province, and on behalf of Nova Scotians, we offer condolences to all those who are impacted by this tragedy. <a href="https://t.co/YLRf1zYlfi">https://t.co/YLRf1zYlfi</a> —@StephenMcNeil

Atousa Costandi, who is also part of the Iranian Cultural Association of Nova Scotia, said members of the Iranian community are reeling as they try to find more about who was on the plane.

"They're extremely upset. They're trying to reach out, trying to find out who they were," she said. "We're trying our best to get in touch with everyone.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims, including many Iranian-Canadians."

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane on the outskirts of Tehran. The airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran's main airport, killing all onboard. (Ebrahim Noroozi/The Associated Press)

