Memorials planned in Halifax area for victims of Iran plane crash

Memorial services will be held today and Saturday in the Halifax area to honour the victims of a plane crash near Tehran Wednesday morning.

The Al Rasoul Islamic Society said a service will take place this evening at 1247 Bedford Highway from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"All community members and friends are respectfully requested to attend," the society said in a Facebook post on Wednesday evening.

A Halifax dentist and graduate students from Dalhousie University and Saint Mary's University were among those killed when the Ukraine International Airlines plane, carrying 167 passengers and nine crew en route to Kyiv, crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran's main airport.

Everyone on Flight PS752 — an American-made Boeing 737-800 — was killed, including 63 Canadians.

A service was also being planned for Saturday at the Dalhousie Faculty Club from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dalhousie University student Masoumeh Ghavi, who many knew as Masi, was travelling back to Canada with her younger sister, Mandieh Ghavi, 20, who was to study in Halifax.

Saint Mary's University confirmed in a statement Wednesday that Maryam Malek and Fatemeh Mahmoodi, listed as passengers, were both enrolled in the school's master of finance program.

Masoumeh and Mandieh Ghavi were travelling to Halifax together after a holiday in Iran. (Instagram)

Sharieh Faghihi, a dentist who has worked in Halifax for several years, was also on the plane. She'd been visiting her mother in Iran with her daughter, who returned to Halifax a few days ago.

It is still unclear how many of the passengers lived in Nova Scotia.

Mount Saint Vincent University said Thursday that none of its students, faculty or staff were on the flight.

Passengers with Canadian ties hailed from British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba, Ontario and Alberta. At least 30 of them are believed to be from Edmonton, while a large number had ties to universities across the country.

The flight to Kyiv was a popular transit route for Canadians travelling to Iran, as it was one of the more affordable connecting flights. There have been no direct flights since Canada broke off diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012.

