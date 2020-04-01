As the COVID-19 pandemic keeps Nova Scotians apart and many organizations closed, some people are finding creative ways to come together in support of local charities.

Business-tracking expert Arthur Gaudreau, who runs the Halifax ReTales website, teamed up with Melissa Buote of Power Promotional Concepts for a project that launched Wednesday.

Nova Scotians can now find items like t-shirts, mugs, tote bags and more with Buote's designs of Maritime classics including Moon Mist ice cream, fish and chips, and the Oxford blueberry on Retales' new 'Local Love' website.

All proceeds from those sales go to non-profit organizations like Feed Nova Scotia, Margaret's House, various food banks, Nourish Nova Scotia, and Phoenix Youth.

"In a lot of ways people are more people uncertain, more in need right now. We're not going to know the effects for months yet, but it's important to remember that we're still part of a civilization that cares," Gaudreau said.

As public health measures like physical distancing and self-isolating to try to contain the spread of the virus have kept people home, Gaudreau said he and Buote thought now was the best time to launch. They've had the project in the works for months.

The famous Oxford blueberry has greeted Nova Scotia drivers for decades, and is now one of the designs in Halifax ReTales' new fundraising project. (Power Promotional Concepts)

"We also thought it would be something fun, something very Nova Scotian, very bright and colourful. I mean, I love the ridiculousness of a Moon Mist on camo sweatshirt," Gaudreau said with a laugh.

There's also an ode to boiled dinner, open mussel shell for the heart in "I heart NS" and a wraparound mug design showing the waterfronts of Halifax and Dartmouth.

In just a few hours, Gaudreau said they had dozens of orders adding up to more than $500 which he didn't expect to see "that fast."

"One dollar, we're happy," he added.

Gaudreau said there's no specific fundraising goal, as they're hoping to keep the project going long-term.

Because they're launching at an uncertain time, Gaudreau said they're not sure when items can be locally produced. But, he said they will be delivered "as soon as we can."

HaliSmiles project

Part-time Halifax photographer Jill Edwards is also bringing out grins for a good cause.

For the past two weeks, she's been taking pictures of Haligonians with their families, friends and pets to share as part of her HaliSmiles Project.

The phots are taken while following physical distancing rules by asking people to pose on their doorsteps.

The photos are free, but she's asking anyone who can to donate to the Canadian Mental Health Association's Halifax-Dartmouth branch.

"Given the impacts that the coronavirus has had on our economy, on our social patterns as well as our day-to-day routines, I feel like it's just as important now as ever to take care of both our own mental health as well as the mental health of others," Edwards said.

She has brought in $1,000 dollars through her Facebook fundraiser as of Wednesday.

As the public restrictions on people driving out of their neighbourhoods gets tighter, Edwards said she will likely start asking for people to submit their own smiling photos that she can share on her page.

Edwards said she "couldn't be happier" to see those numbers, and hopes that people who can afford it are still able to give in the coming weeks.

She added it feels especially important to try and find uplifting moments every day.

"Trying to shift the conversation to a more positive lens, I think, will have drastic impacts on you know, the mental health of people in our communities."

