Nova Scotia

Nova Scotians could pay more for Christmas trees this year

Christmas tree farmer David Meister said prices for trees this year could be higher because of shortages.

Fewer Christmas tree producers in the province these days, says U-pick operator

CBC News ·
Nova Scotians looking to buy a live and local Christmas tree this year could be paying similar prices to 2020 or more amid a tighter supply. (CBC)

Nova Scotians could be paying more for a live Christmas tree this year amid a tighter supply in the province.

"Last year did produce a number of price increases due to other issues at the time, so a lot of producers are sticking with similar prices ... but with tighter supply, you could see an increase in price," David Meister, a Christmas tree farmer in New Ross told CBC News at 6 in an interview Friday.

Some of the issues last year had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were more restrictions on family gatherings and the number of people going out to get trees.

This year, Meister — who is involved in the U-pick aspect of the industry — said there are fewer Christmas tree producers in the province and fewer trees. He said it can be a difficult business, especially in years when growers have operated a loss.

"Over the last number of years, a lot of producers were running at a loss ... so you saw a lot of producers getting out of that industry," Meister said.

Meister said anyone looking to buy a tree should consider a local producer.

"That would mean a lot to all the rural communities around you," he said.

With files from Amy Smith

