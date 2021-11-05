Nova Scotians could pay more for Christmas trees this year

Nova Scotians could be paying more for a live Christmas tree this year amid a tighter supply in the province.

"Last year did produce a number of price increases due to other issues at the time, so a lot of producers are sticking with similar prices ... but with tighter supply, you could see an increase in price," David Meister, a Christmas tree farmer in New Ross told CBC News at 6 in an interview Friday.

Some of the issues last year had to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, when there were more restrictions on family gatherings and the number of people going out to get trees.

This year, Meister — who is involved in the U-pick aspect of the industry — said there are fewer Christmas tree producers in the province and fewer trees. He said it can be a difficult business, especially in years when growers have operated a loss.

"Over the last number of years, a lot of producers were running at a loss ... so you saw a lot of producers getting out of that industry," Meister said.

Meister said anyone looking to buy a tree should consider a local producer.

"That would mean a lot to all the rural communities around you," he said.

