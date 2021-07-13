Nova Scotians can now apply to vote by mail-in ballot in upcoming election

Nova Scotians can now apply to vote by mail in the upcoming provincial election.

Premier Iain Rankin has not said when he plans to call the election, but all signs point to it coming soon. A recent flurry of spending announcements by the Liberal government has led to speculation that an election call is imminent.

On Tuesday, Elections Nova Scotia announced that voters in the province can now complete an online application for a write-in ballot before the provincial general election is called.

"Although the election is not on yet, the online application for a write-in ballot is available now so voters can be prepared," the release said.

The online application is available at electionsnovascotia.ca, or voters can also call Elections Nova Scotia at 1-800-565-1504 to have an application sent to them.

When the 41st provincial general election is called, anyone who applied early will be asked to verify their information, and Elections Nova Scotia will send them a write-in ballot kit with instructions.

During the election, information about the write-in ballot process and important deadlines will be posted publicly.

Strict COVID-19 protocols will be in place at all in-person voting locations, the release said.

Residents will be able to vote safely in-person before election day at any returning office or early voting location in the province.

On election day, they can vote at their assigned voting location or the returning office in their electoral district.

