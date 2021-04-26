Nova Scotians 55 and up can now get Pfizer or Moderna vaccine

Nova Scotians ages 55 and up can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the province announced Monday.

The province said all community clinics and many participating pharmacies have available appointments for this age group. Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be released continuously as vaccine supply is confirmed.



COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.



Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

The province said about 79,000 Nova Scotians are between 55 and 59.

AstraZeneca vaccine appointments remain open for people who are 55 to 64 years old.



