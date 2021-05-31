Twenty Nova Scotians recognized with 2021 Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award

This week, several Nova Scotians are being recognized for going the extra mile during the pandemic.

Twenty people within the province will be receiving the Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award.

The award, named to honour the province's chief medical officer, is given to Nova Scotians who have worked hard during the pandemic to keep fellow citizens happy and healthy, whether by raising spirits or raising funds.

Winners were chosen by a committee after receiving 179 applications. This year each winner receives one of Dr. Strang's neckties in a glass frame.

Anni Isenor is a hair stylist and a neighbour to a local nursing home, Northwood Halifax. She's also one of this year's award recipients.

"I was speechless," said Isenor, when it came to receiving the award. "It wasn't anything I anticipated when I decided to start this."

Way back at the start of the pandemic, Isenor started a Facebook group called Noise for Northwood . Isenor said the idea came to her after the mass shooting in Portapique N.S. which took the lives of 22 people the night of April 18, 2020.

"I had a family member that was the first responder that day and I was devastated," said Isenor. "I just felt really helpless."

Isenor said although she was unable to help the community of Truro and Enfield, she could do something to help her own community of Halifax.

"I just felt that Northwood was getting a real raw deal. Those people were going in there risking their lives terrified and I just couldn't help but try to figure something out."

The group started out as a way to appreciate the people and workers of Northwood, asking people to get out of their house to make as much noise as possible to show the people inside Northwood that the city cared about them.

"I felt that making noise, as much noise as we could at a shift change every weekend, could make them feel a bit better but little did I know it made a huge impact. There were people that were crying."

Eventually, Isenor was able to organize rallies, antique car shows and other special events to show support and boost morale for people living in Northwood.

"I did ridiculous stuff. I dressed up as a black and white clown and nobody could tell who I was," said Isenor, thinking back on one of the times she tried to entertain the residents.

Isenor said she's touched to receive the award but for her, it was about helping people and also in a small way helping herself.

She said Noise for Northwood helped take away some of the pain from the Portapique shootings and made her feel like she was making a difference.

Isenor said the Facebook page will remain up as a resource for people to use in the future.

"I felt that I was helping them and that's what I wanted to do."

Matt Spurway holds his Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Matt Spurway, Dartmouth

Matt Spurway, who has over 20 years of experience in the not-for-profit sectors, also wanted to help people this past year too, but he did it a bit differently than Isenor.

Spurway and other community organizers noticed near the start of the pandemic that a lot of people in Halifax did not have access to home internet — which wasn't good, considering the amount of services that switched to online after the first lockdown.

"We realized immediately that the lack of internet access and [lack of] devices is a huge barrier," said Spurway.

He started the GEO Project, which stands for Get Everyone Online. Spurway was able to help hundreds of people gain internet access, which is why he's being honoured with Strang's award.

"The most vulnerable people in our communities often can't afford to go online so we took that concern and worked with partners in the community, found a few dollars and began to hook people up."

Spurway said GEO is a network of volunteers and non-profit organizations. He said through working with community partners, and forming relationships with local internet service providers, people needing internet are able to get a referral from GEO. Once they get a referral they can get home internet services at no cost at all to them.

Spurway said he expects to have over 400 households connected to the internet within the next six weeks.

He said not being able to afford the internet was already a problem for many people in the community, but it was exacerbated by the pandemic.

"Meeting with your doctor, buying groceries or even seeing family and friends is online, so the digital divide is getting wider everyday, so we all need to pitch in to make sure every Nova Scotian is connected."

Through GEO, Spurway has also helped do digital literacy training, helping to ensure that vulnerable people and their families were not excluded from online education, communication and connecting with others.

Spurway said he's pleased to receive the award because it might give GEO an opportunity to spread the word and share their service with more people.

"Many hands make light work. It's a huge coalition. A great network. A growing movement."

Rebeccah Raphael was also awarded the 147th Point of Light Award for the "exceptional contribution to the education of young people" awarded to her by Queen Elizabeth II. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Rebeccah Raphael, Halifax

For Rebecca Raphael, non-profit founder and published researcher, winning the Dr. Robert Strang Community Hero Award came as a surprise.

"It was a bit of a shocker. I didn't know I was nominated."

Raphael's mother nominated her for starting her very own non-profit organization during the pandemic.

Raphael's organization, called The Halifax Helpers, is a free online virtual tutoring platform. Similar to the old school program Book Buddies, the Halifax Helpers help young people who need support and encouragement in maintaining and improving their reading skills.

"I was feeling pretty removed from my community, and I wanted to find a way to give back and rejoin everyone together," she said.

The Halifax Helpers provide English second language training as well as subject-specific support (such as math, science or history) for young people, ranging from Primary all the way to Grade 12.

"It was by chance that I stumbled upon it. I found something similar in Calgary, and I thought, Why not bring something here?"

Raphael said she's been able to form an amazing team and said it's rewarding to be surrounded by the people she works with.

"We get a lot of feedback from the kids," said Raphael. "They really find that the services are helping and helping to become more fearless learners."

She said working with community partners and developing new ways to tutor is extremely rewarding.

Raphael started off with just ten volunteers coming together, and has since grown to over 50 across Canada and runs over 75 weekly tutoring sessions. She was also awarded the 147th Point of Light Award for the "exceptional contribution to the education of young people" awarded to her by Queen Elizabeth II.

The other winners of the award are as followed: