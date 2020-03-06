There have been no cases of COVID-19 found in Nova Scotia yet, according to the province's chief medical officer of health, but plans are in the works to handle a possible outbreak.

On Friday, Dr. Robert Strang said now that the new coronavirus has spread to Canada, the local response has shifted.

While the original focus was on airports and incoming travellers, Strang said the health-care system is preparing to adjust to a large influx of patients as needed. People are being urged to protect themselves through good hygiene like coughing into sleeves, not touching their face and washing hands often.

Although Strang said those instructions sound basic, they are "really important."

As of Thursday, 45 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Canada in Ontario, British Columbia and Quebec. Alberta has also announced its first presumptive case.

Strang said "it's quite probable" Nova Scotia will see some kind of community spread and a confirmed case of the virus.

How likely it will be that a case turns into a widespread outbreak depends on when the case is detected, whether those people's friends and family self-quarantine, and preventative measures taken in the community, Strang said.

It may be necessary to disrupt Halifax society by closing public facilities and banning large gatherings, Strang said, but it's important that step is taken thoughtfully. Planning is taking place around those options now to cut down on public fear or anxiety.

He said 23 people have tested negative for the virus in Nova Scotia. There have been no positive results.

Strang said he knows there have been rumours about unconfirmed COVID-19 cases across Nova Scotia, and urged people to use social media responsibly on this issue.

He added his office is "absolutely" the only accurate source of information on testing results in the province.

