3 Nova Scotian junior hockey players to represent Canada at world championships

A trio of Nova Scotian hockey players will be wearing Canadian jerseys at upcoming world junior hockey championship tournaments.

Defenceman Jake Furlong of Upper Tantallon survived final cuts and will be one of three Halifax Mooseheads suiting up for Canada's world junior team when they kick off their tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, Jessica MacKinnon of Cape Sable Island and Rhyah Stewart of Antigonish were named to Canada's U18 women's team set to play at the world championships in Zug, Switzerland, early in the new year.

"This is a real honour and a privilege for me to make this team and represent the national team at this large of a stage," said Stewart. "I'm really looking forward to the whole experience."

Stewart, a 17-year-old goaltender who plays for the Cape Breton West Islanders in the all-male Nova Scotia U18 hockey league, was one of three goalies selected to play for Canada.

Rhyah Stewart, who played a pre-season game with the Cape Breton Eagles, will play for Team Canada's women's U18 team at the world championships in Switzerland in January. (Mike Sullivan)

In a pre-season game, she suited up for the Cape Breton Eagles and stopped all 24 shots she faced in her QMJHL debut.

MacKinnon, 17, is a small speedy forward, standing five feet five inches tall, who has always impressed coaches with her effort on the ice.

"I've always said that if I work hard and do my very best then I can't have any regrets," said MacKinnon. "I just always have to do what I can, given the size that I am."

This tournament will be the first time both athletes play overseas, despite taking different paths in their hockey careers to get there.

Jessica MacKinnon of Cape Sable Island will play for Canada at the U18 women's world championships in the new year. (Dave Holland/Hockey Canada)

While Stewart stayed in Nova Scotia to play in a high-level boys league, MacKinnon opted to leave the province and play for the Ridley College girls team in St. Catharines, Ont.

Both players have committed to NCAA Division 1 schools next year, with Stewart choosing the University of Wisconsin and MacKinnon attending Clarkson University in Upstate New York.

The two players were key contributors to Nova Scotia's girls hockey team winning silver at the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island last winter. It was the highest finish ever for a Nova Scotia girls team.

3 Mooseheads named to world juniors team

The World Junior Hockey Championship is a cornerstone event for the International Ice Hockey Federation, and when Team Canada steps on the ice to defend the title they won in Halifax one year ago, Upper Tantallon defenceman Jake Furlong will be there.

Furlong, along with Halifax Mooseheads teammates Jordan Dumais and goaltender Mathis Rousseau, were named to the team during final cuts at training camp Wednesday evening.

It's the first time in Mooseheads franchise history that three players in one year have been named to Team Canada. The Victoriaville Tigres in 1988 and Val-d'Or Foreurs in 1989 are the only other QMJHL teams that have had three selections in one year.

Jake Furlong of Upper Tantallon is one of three Halifax Mooseheads players who will play for Team Canada at the upcoming world hockey tournament in Sweden. (Trevor MacMillan/Halifax Mooseheads)

Furlong, 19, was selected by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL entry draft.

In three-and-a-half seasons with Halifax, Furlong has gained a good reputation for his solid defensive play, but at the Team Canada selection camp he scored two goals in the teams first scrimmage game against a U Sports All-Stars team.

Team Canada is wasting little time as they are flying to Europe Thursday where they will continue to train together before playing a series of exhibition games leading up to their first game of the tournament against Finland on Boxing Day.

