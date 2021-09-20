Woman fined after 2 dogs left in vehicle for hours at N.S. golf course

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman has been fined after two dogs were left in a vehicle for more than four hours at a golf course in the Annapolis Valley.

Police say they were called to the course on Highway 201 in West Paradise, N.S., around 3:20 p.m. AT on Saturday.

They say officers found two dogs that were left in a vehicle and noted the temperature outside was 27 C. They learned the dogs had been in the vehicle since 11 a.m.

Police located the owner of the vehicle and issued a ticket for causing an animal to be in distress. The ticket carries a fine of $697.50.

The Mounties are reminding the public that on a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and creates potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside.

If you come across a pet in a vehicle that appears to be in distress, look for the owner of the car and go into nearby stores to have the owner paged.

If you cannot find the owner, call police and stay at the vehicle until police arrive.

