Woman dies in Pictou County collision

Police are investigating a Nova Scotia car crash where one woman died and two other people were taken to hospital.

Shortly after 1:35 a.m. Thursday, Pictou County RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on Egypt Road in Hillside, which is about five kilometres north of New Glasgow.

According to a release, police said a single vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other occupants in the vehicle, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Egypt Road was closed in both directions from Pictou Landing Road to the west and Old Glenfalloch Road to the east.

An RCMP Collision Analyst was on scene, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

The collision is under investigation.



