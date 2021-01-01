N.S. woman charged for breaking COVID-19 rules on New Year's Eve

A woman has been charged for breaking COVID-19 rules after a large party on New Year's Eve in rural Nova Scotia.

The RCMP say early Friday morning, they responded to a large gathering of more than 10 people on Medway River Road in Greenfield, according to spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Joyce.

Police charged a 25-year-old woman under the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $1,000 after conviction.

She is set to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on March 5, Joyce said.

No others charged

Although the province has directed police to step up enforcement so now everyone at an illegal gathering can be charged, Joyce said he had no details as to why this approach wasn't taken.

"Police are still given discretion in these circumstances and in totality the spirit of the law was satisfied in this circumstance," Joyce said in an email.

RCMP did not say how many people in total were at the gathering.

Halifax Regional Police said they followed up on two public calls made about possible illegal gatherings, but officers investigated both and found there to be no violations. No tickets were issued.

A recent CBC report found more than 600 people have been charged with violating COVID-19 health orders in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began.

