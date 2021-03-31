Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia·New

N.S. woman, 68, dies after collision in Lunenburg County

A 68-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after a collision between three cars in Gold River, Lunenburg County on Tuesday.

Police say three vehicles were involved in the head-on collision

CBC News ·
Police say a 68-year-old woman died after a Highway 3 collision in Gold River on Tuesday. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

A 68-year-old Nova Scotia woman has died after a collision between three cars in Lunenburg County.

Around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Lunenburg RCMP were notified of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Gold River.

Police, fire crews and paramedics responded and found three damaged vehicles as a result of a head-on collision, according to a release. 

The collision involved a car, an SUV, and a truck. 

The driver of the SUV, a 68-year-old woman from Marriotts Cove just outside Chester, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said the driver of the truck was taken to hospital for treatment as a precaution, and the car's occupants were uninjured.

 A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. 

 Highway 3 was closed for almost seven hours and has since reopened.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now