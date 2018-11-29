Power outages, school cancellations piling up as storm hits Nova Scotia

More than 23,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are without power and school cancellations are piling up as a winter storm works its way through north and northeastern Nova Scotia.

As of 6:36 a.m. Thursday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting about 170 outages, mostly in Truro, Stellarton, Port Hawkesbury, Amherst, Antigonish, Parrsboro, Tatamagouche and Baddeck.

The following school boards have cancelled classes for the day:

Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education - West Hants.

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education.

Strait Regional Centre for Education.

Ferry service between Nova Scotia and P.E.I. is shut down for the day.

Flights at the Sydney airport are largely unaffected, but the Halifax airport is seeing some cancellations and delays.

Environment Canada is forecasting the storm will bring 20 to 25 centimetres of snow in north and northeastern Nova Scotia, with lesser amounts expected for the north-facing coasts. Winds of up to 100 km/h are also expected.

Snowfall warnings are in effect for Colchester and Cumberland counties, while winter storm warnings with similar snowfall amounts are in place for Antigonish and Pictou counties.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for Inverness County (south of Mabou) and Victoria County, and the expected snowfall is 15 to 20 centimetres.