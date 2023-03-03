Nova Scotia battered by heavy snow, high winds

Nova Scotia continues to be rocked by a fierce winter storm brought on by a nor'easter that's been tracking eastward over the Maritimes.

Several parts of the province remain under winter storm and snowfall warnings, with more snow and gusty winds in the forecast.

According to Environment Canada, winds are expected to get up to 80 km/h in some parts of the province, including the Halifax area.

Central Nova Scotia is set to see the heaviest snowfall, with totals of up to 30 centimetres expected.

Several school boards across the province have already announced cancellations.

The regional centres for education for Annapolis Valley, Chignecto-Central, Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, Halifax, South Shore, Strait and Tri-County have cancelled classes for the day.

Schools and work sites for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education will have a delayed opening. Regional offices and work sites for Chignecto-Central, Halifax, and Strait will also have delayed openings.

St. Francis Xavier University, Mount Saint Vincent University and Dalhousie University have announced delayed openings for today. The Nova Scotia Community College has announced closures at some of its campuses due to the weather, as well.

Halifax Independent, Halifax Grammar, Armbrae Academy and Sacred Heart are also closed.

The provincial government says government offices will have delayed openings in the afternoon due to the snow, except for those in Yarmouth, Cape Breton, Inverness, Richmond and Victoria counties, which will open as usual.

Halifax Transit's bus service, ferry service and Access-A-Bus will be suspended until 10 a.m. Service for the Country Harbour ferry in Guysborough County has been cancelled due to the weather.

The opening of all Canadian Forces Base Halifax locations is delayed, as well, until noon.

The Municipality of the County of Annapolis says its administration building will be closed

