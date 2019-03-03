Weather warnings persist as storm hits Nova Scotia

A winter storm continues to bring heavy snowfall to parts of Nova Scotia Sunday morning and has led to many cancelled flights at Halifax's international airport.

Environment Canada has weather warnings or statements in effect for the entire province.

It says central and eastern parts of Nova Scotia can expect an additional five to 10 centimetres of snow this morning before the snow ends from west to east.

Southwest Nova Scotia was expected to be hardest hit by the storm. In a tweet, the provincial Transportation Department said 50 to 55 centimetres of snow fell in Shelburne, which ended at 5 a.m.

Shelburne Update: All trucks are out plowing. Snow Stopped at 5am with a total of 50-55cm down. —@NS_TIR

As of 7:37 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting three outages that were affecting fewer than five customers.

Only one flight at the Sydney airport was cancelled Sunday morning.

Some Halifax Transit routes are on a snow plan.