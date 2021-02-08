Cold temperatures to keep Nova Scotia blanketed in snow after Monday storm

As Monday's winter storm passes over Nova Scotia, forecasters are calling for temperatures to drop and keep the deep blanket of snow in place.

The storm moved in Sunday night, and much of the province woke up to falling snow and strong winds Monday morning. Total snowfall amounts are still to be confirmed, but were forecast to reach up to 50 centimetres in some areas. High winds gusting from 60 to near 100 km/h have been seen across the province.

Winter storm warnings from Environment Canada were beginning to lift for southwestern Nova Scotia by mid-morning, but harsh conditions were ongoing for eastern Nova Scotia, with Cape Breton taking the brunt of the storm, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

"Snow is already ending from Yarmouth to Halifax, but it's snowing hard from northern Nova Scotia to eastern Halifax County through to Cape Breton," Simpkin said Monday morning.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/timelapse?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#timelapse</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/snowstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#snowstorm</a> Feb 7/8 2021 HERE IT IS ....<br>About 25cms measurable snow fell <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bedford?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bedford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NS</a> - High winds blew bigger drifts. Hard to get accurate amount. Some areas you can see grass. Others it’s 20” or 50cms! <a href="https://twitter.com/infomorning?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@infomorning</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNS</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ryansnoddon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ryansnoddon</a> <a href="https://t.co/S1cmkHT1qI">pic.twitter.com/S1cmkHT1qI</a> —@CBCcameraman

Simpkin said afternoon winds could create snow-squall conditions for the Annapolis Valley and along the Northumberland Strait. Elsewhere, she said, there's potential for flurries in the afternoon. Flurries could continue into the evening for Cape Breton, and overnight snow squalls could bring another 10 to 20 centimetres for northern Inverness and Victoria counties.

The wake of the storm system will bring cold and dryer air to the whole province Monday night, with low temperatures between -15 C and -7 C.

Simpkin said cold temperatures will continue into Tuesday.

"The cold air will keep the snow from melting for the beginning of the week. Highs and lows will remain below freezing."

MORE TOP STORIES