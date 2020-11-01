Wind, rain warnings issued for much of Nova Scotia

Environment Canada is warning of heavy rain for much of mainland Nova Scotia and strong winds in Cape Breton.

The weather warnings were issued Sunday afternoon and the conditions are expected to last through to Monday morning or afternoon.

Counties on the south shore from Yarmouth to Lunenburg are under a rainfall warning, as well as Halifax and up the eastern shore to Guysborough County.

Total rainfall is predicted to range between 40 and 60 mm.

The rain could cause flash floods and localized flooding in low-lying areas, the weather agency said.

All of Cape Breton is under a wind warning, with gusts expected to reach 90 km/h.

Northumberland Ferries has cancelled all crossings from Wood Islands, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S. for Monday.

Marine Atlantic has delayed Sunday evening trips between Port aux Basques, Nfld., and Sydney, N.S. until Monday, weather permitting.

Bay Ferries has cancelled its Monday 4:00 p.m. crossing from Digby, N.S., and its Tuesday 9:00 a.m. crossing from Saint John, N.B.

