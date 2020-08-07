Nova Scotia to provide $1M to Lebanese Red Cross

Nova Scotia will donate $1 million to the Lebanese Red Cross to help support those affected by Tuesday's explosion in Beirut.

"The Lebanese community has deep roots in Nova Scotia," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release on Friday.

"Our hearts go out to Lebanese Nova Scotians, their families and loved ones and all those affected by the explosion. We stand with you and are keeping you in our thoughts."

Thousands of people were injured in the blast and the dead are still being counted.

A vigil is being held at Halifax's Grand Parade on Friday at 8 p.m.

Halifax City Hall will be lit in red, green and white — the colours of Lebanon's flag.

