Nova Scotia wildfire restriction roundup — what's allowed and what's not

As Nova Scotia's wildfires remain out of control, there are a number of restrictions and limitations in place aimed at preventing more fires from starting.

In the Halifax area, a wildfire burning out of control has already damaged or destroyed 200 homes and other structures. In Shelburne County, the province's largest wildfire on record is expected to grow even more.

The restrictions are in place until June 25 or until conditions improve.

Open fires banned

There is a provincewide ban on open fires. Open fires are not permitted anywhere in the province. This ban applies to provincial parks, private campgrounds, backyard campfires, brush burning and fireworks.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Halifax Regional Municipality said people will be fined for burning outdoors, with a penalty ranging from $250 and $10,000.

"Any person responsible for fire spread can also be required to pay all expenses related to controlling or extinguishing the fire, and all related fire damages," the municipality said in a news release.

Barbequing is permitted for now.

No travel in the woods

There is also a ban on all travel and activity in Nova Scotia forests, including hiking, fishing, camping and off-road vehicle use.

The use of off-highway vehicles is banned within the limits of Halifax Regional Municipality as long as the local state of emergency is in effect.

People can still access beaches and provincial parks, but trail systems are closed. Camping is only allowed on campgrounds.

The province said the restrictions apply to Crown and private land. It said private landowners can use their own properties, "but cannot host others to use wooded areas of their properties."

Wooded areas of municipal parks closed

Wooded areas of municipal parks are closed, but non-wooded parks — like the Halifax Common and Sullivan's Pond — are open.

Heavily wooded parks like Shubie Park, Point Pleasant Park and Admiral Cove Park are fully closed, but non-wooded areas of parks — like playgrounds and sport fields — are open.

Cape Chignecto, McNabs Island and Cape Split provincial parks are closed.

Drones are always illegal to operate near a forest fire.

