Nova Scotia musicians band together for wildfire recovery benefit concert

Nova Scotia musicians will be taking the stage at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax on Friday night to help raise money for the thousands of people impacted by the recent wildfires in the province.

Matt Mays, Neon Dreams, Jenn Grant, Classified and Joel Plaskett Emergency are headlining the Wildfire Benefit Concert, with many other local musicians scheduled in the lineup.

"Everybody knows why they're there and that they're doing it for the cause, and that's why they're aboard. It's a wonderful feeling," Brookes Diamond told CBC's Mainstreet Halifax during an interview on Tuesday.

Diamond, who is a co-producer of the event with Sonic Concerts, said it came together quickly.

All proceeds from the concert will be donated to the United Way, a local organization supporting Nova Scotians who have been affected by the fires.

Thousands of people have been displaced since wildfires roared through parts of the province in late May.

Officials have said 150 homes have been destroyed in the Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains area since a fire started on May 28.

About 60 homes were claimed in the Shelburne County area — where the largest fire in the province's history is still burning.

