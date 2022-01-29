Nova Scotia braces for another wild winter storm

Some universities and libraries have closed Saturday ahead of a wild winter storm that is expected to cause power outages and poor road conditions in Nova Scotia.

The storm is expected to bring a messy mix of heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain through Saturday and into Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued winter storm warnings for most of province, excluding Richmond and Cape Breton counties where there are rain and wind warnings in effect.

Rainfall warnings have also been issued for eastern Halifax County and Guysborough County.

CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin said snow started falling across the province early Saturday and winds have started to pick up.

For mainland Nova Scotia, Simpkin said residents can expect 10-25 centimetres of snow with 10-20 millimetres of rain along the coast. Higher terrain could see higher amounts, with 20-35 centimetres of snow falling, along with some freezing rain and ice pellets Saturday afternoon.

For Cape Breton, Simpkin said residents can expect 10-15 centimetres of snow Saturday morning before changing over to rain, which could bring 30-40 millimetres to Cape Breton and Richmond counties.

The Cape Breton Highlands could see 20-30 centimetres of snow.

Simpkin said winds will be easterly at 60 km/h, possibly gusting to 100 km/h, across the province, but parts of Inverness County could see Les Suêtes winds gusting up to 150 km/h.

She said there is also a risk of freezing rain, ice pellets and thunderstorms in the region later today, which will likely make cleanup a challenge in the coming days.

Nova Scotia Power is already reporting some outages due to high winds and heavy snow.

There were about 950 customers without electricity as of 11:15 a.m. AT, most in the Digby area. According ot the utility's outage map, the estimated restoration time is 7 p.m.

Closures, cancellations

Many organizations have made the decision to shut down for the day.

Irving Shipbuilding in Halifax has cancelled its night shift for Saturday evening, but the day shift on Sunday is expected to continue as normal.

Dalhousie University, including its Halifax and Truro campuses, have closed for the day. Mount Saint Vincent University and NSCAD have also closed.

All branches of the Halifax Public Libraries, the Pictou-Antigonish Regional Libraries and the Western Counties Regional Libraries are closed for the day.

As the snow started to fall, the Halifax Regional Municipality announced that its winter parking ban will be in effect Sunday from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. This will allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks.

Bay Ferries Ltd. has cancelled its ferry crossings between Digby and Saint John Saturday due to the storm.

Marine Atlantic has also delayed all of its Saturday crossings between Port aux Basques and North Sydney. The trips been rescheduled for Sunday.

A full list of closures, cancellations and delays can be found here.

