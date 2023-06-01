Hundreds of prom dresses being donated to students affected by the wildfires

Prom is a day that many high school students dream about, and choosing the perfect dress or suit is a decision that's not taken lightly.

But many Grade 12s at Bay View High School in Upper Tantallon, N.S., have been left with nothing to wear for their big day after being evacuated due to this week's wildfire.

Now, donations of dresses, suits, jewelry and accessories are pouring in after an appeal on Facebook by a parent prom committee. People from as far away as New Brunswick, Ontario and Quebec are reaching out asking how they can help.

"It's been overwhelming," said Cindy Levasseur-Plourde, the committee's vice-president. "My heart's full. I have goosebumps every time I talk about it and tears in my eyes."

Prom day is just around the corner at Bay View, on June 15. Even if the evacuation order for the area is lifted in the coming days, the homes of some students have been destroyed, while many others may have smoke damage that has ruined their formal wear, Levasseur-Plourde said.

'A beautiful thing'

She and Angie DeCoste, a parent from Sackville High's prom committee, had the idea to start a Facebook page called Prom Attire for Those who Lost Theirs in the HRM/Tantallon Wildfire.

The page is a space where people can post photos of dresses, suits, jewelry, shoes and other accessories that they are willing to donate to students in need. Levasseur-Plourde said the Facebook page has far too many donations to count.

She said it is "a beautiful thing that people are stepping up and realizing that this is a big stepping stone for these kids and how much they've gone through so far."

Levasseur-Plourde's daughter is in Grade 12 at Bay View. They live on the outskirts of the evacuation zone. She said her daughter's gown is already packed in their car, along with their other belongings, in case they are told to leave.

Lauren Manson, who graduated from Auburn High School in Cole Harbour, N.S., in 2020, is one of hundreds of people who have put their dresses up for donation.

She knows what it's like to have things be "abruptly swept out from underneath you." Her prom was cancelled due to COVID-19, although a celebration was held that July when restrictions lightened.

Lauren Manson is donating her prom dress that she wore in 2020. (Submitted by Lauren Manson)

"I'm not using my dress anymore," said Manson. "So it's just been sitting in my closet. I think it needs to go to someone who needs it due to these unfortunate circumstances.

"I can't imagine being so close to prom and then having to evacuate and potentially have nothing left."

Manson said prom is a really important for many students.

"People look forward to it all year," she said. "It is a big event, it is a big milestone, and I think they deserve to have some fun and try and have some normalcy again."

It's not just Bay View students who have been affected, and Levasseur-Plourde is encouraging those from other schools displaced by wildfires to reach out, including students in Shelburne County where two wildfires are burning out of control.

How to help

She said that along with prom attire donations, hairdressers and tailors have been stepping up to offer their services.

The group now has three drop-off locations — Alyssa's Formals, The Suitor and Hot Tub Universe. People can bring their donations to these stores, or choose to keep them and wait to be contacted directly by a student to make arrangements.

While countless dresses have been offered up, they are still in need of more suits, dress shoes and accessories, said Levasseur-Plourde.

