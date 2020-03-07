Skip to Main Content
Weekend storm to bring snow, high winds to Nova Scotia
Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall across much of Nova Scotia Saturday, and Environment Canada is warning of strong winds gusting up to 100 kilometres per hour that pose a "significant risk" of damage.

Environment Canada warning of low visibility due to blowing snow

A woman uses a shovel to clear snow in Halifax on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast is in for up to 10 centimetres of snow and strong, potentially damaging winds on Saturday.

Environment Canada says an intensifying low pressure system will move south of the province Saturday morning. Affected areas span the Atlantic coast of the mainland and Cape Breton, from Yarmouth to Sydney.

Total snowfall amounts could range between five to 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for those areas and say visibility will "likely be low" because of strong winds and blowing snow.

Much of the same region — from Shelburne to Sydney — is also under wind warnings, with wind gusts expected to reach 60 to 100 kilometres per hour.

About 500 Nova Scotia Power customers were without power Saturday morning in the Maitland area and in southwestern parts of the province.

