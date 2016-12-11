High winds, expected snowfall cancels classes in eastern N.S. and Cape Breton

All schools in Strait Area Regional Centre for Education and Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education are closed today, as a special weather statement was issued for some parts of the province.

Affected regions could see up to 15 cm of snow, with winds gusting up to 70 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

A combination of heavy snowfall and blowing winds could lead to poor visibility at times.

Nova Scotia RCMP are warning people in Pictou County to drive with caution.

The statements were issued early this morning in Antigonish, Guysborough, and Pictou Counties in Mainland Nova Scotia, and all counties in Cape Breton.

Conditions are expected to improve later this morning as the system moves offshore.

