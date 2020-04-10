The province is not done with winter weather quite yet, as Friday will bring lots of rain, wind, and even some snow across parts of Nova Scotia.

There was a wind warning in effect for Lunenburg, Halifax, Guysborough counties and Cape Breton Friday morning with gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour, according to CBC meteorologist Tina Simpkin.

Some people might have also heard "thundersnow" just after 2 a.m., when lightning appeared in a thunderstorm as a system carrying rain and snow pushed onshore in Guysborough and Halifax counties.

Nova Scotia Power's map showed more than 5,000 customers were dealing with outages early Friday morning, including clusters on the South Shore, Cape Breton and in Lawrencetown.

Rain was expected to continue along the coast, as snow over higher ground tapered off later in the morning.

The weather alerts in effect for Nova Scotia on Friday morning. (CBC)

Simpkin said another round of snow mixing with rain should move into the Annapolis Valley and the southwestern tip of Nova Scotia later this morning, then continue east during the day.

High temperatures will range from 2 to 6 C earlier in the day, but begin to drop late Friday afternoon as showers will transition back to periods of light snow.

Southwest winds up to 90 km/h are expected to continue Friday morning before turning northwest and dropping to 60 km/h.

A storm surge warning for Yarmouth County was in place throughout Friday morning, with the peak expected around noon during high tide.

Friday night should be mostly cloudy with flurries, when some pockets of Nova Scotia could see two to five centimetres of snow. Temperatures will range from -8 to -1 C.

Happily, the rest of the weekend should feel more like spring.

Saturday is expected to be mainly cloudy, with highs ranging from 3 to 8 C. Sunday's forecast also calls for a mix of sun and clouds, with highs ranging from 6 to 11 C.

