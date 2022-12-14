Nor'easter to bring more snow to the Maritimes on Thursday

An incoming Nor'easter will track into the region Thursday, bringing with it some heavy snow for parts of the Maritimes.



The storm is forecast to bring winds gusting from 40 to 60 km/h. The heaviest snowfall is forecast across central Nova Scotia and edging into southern New Brunswick where 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.



Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements with some warnings likely to follow.



Snow accumulation will be lighter in the north and east, but most of the region will be reaching for the shovels on Friday morning.

Snowfall totals predicted for noon on Friday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

In extreme southwestern Nova Scotia, this storm will bring mixed precipitation of rain and snow.

Timeline