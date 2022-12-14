Nor'easter to bring more snow to the Maritimes on Thursday
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says the developing storm will bring heavy snow and some gusty winds.
Heaviest snowfall is forecast across central Nova Scotia and edging into southern New Brunswick
An incoming Nor'easter will track into the region Thursday, bringing with it some heavy snow for parts of the Maritimes.
The storm is forecast to bring winds gusting from 40 to 60 km/h. The heaviest snowfall is forecast across central Nova Scotia and edging into southern New Brunswick where 20 to 30 centimetres is expected.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements with some warnings likely to follow.
Snow accumulation will be lighter in the north and east, but most of the region will be reaching for the shovels on Friday morning.
In extreme southwestern Nova Scotia, this storm will bring mixed precipitation of rain and snow.
Timeline
Drivers in western and central Nova Scotia, and across New Brunswick are likely to see some slick and snowy conditions developing throughout the commute home on Thursday as the system rolls in.
The snow looks set to mix with rain through Thursday afternoon and evening in the southwest.
By Thursday evening, the snow will be ramping up across Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. The winds will be increasing as well, with gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range.
The steady snow will continue overnight with snowfall rates of one to three centimetres per hour looking likely.
The snow will be quickly tapering to flurries from west to east through the early to mid-morning hours on Friday, as the system departs into the Atlantic.
The last of the snow looks set to depart from Cape Breton by noon on Friday.
Winds will remain brisk throughout the day on Friday with northwest winds continuing to gust 40 to 60 km/h
MORE TOP STORIES
The snow looks set to mix with rain through Thursday afternoon and evening in the southwest.
By Thursday evening, the snow will be ramping up across Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick. The winds will be increasing as well, with gusts in the 40 to 60 km/h range.
The steady snow will continue overnight with snowfall rates of one to three centimetres per hour looking likely.
The snow will be quickly tapering to flurries from west to east through the early to mid-morning hours on Friday, as the system departs into the Atlantic.
The last of the snow looks set to depart from Cape Breton by noon on Friday.
Winds will remain brisk throughout the day on Friday with northwest winds continuing to gust 40 to 60 km/h
MORE TOP STORIES
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?