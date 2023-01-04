Messy mix of snow and ice on the way for Nova Scotia Thursday
CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon expects slick travel conditions on the roads
A messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain will roll into Nova Scotia through Wednesday night and Thursday.
A special weather statement is in effect for the province, warning of slippery roads and possible travel delays.
While the sloppy weather is expected to turn to rain for Yarmouth, the South Shore and eventually for areas along the Atlantic coastline, the snow and ice pellets do look set to accumulate for much of Nova Scotia.
Totals of 5 to 10 centimetres are likely from the Annapolis Valley across to the Northumberland Shore and Cape Breton.
Amounts will drop further south with a trace to 5 centimetres closer to the Atlantic coastline.
Less snow for areas further south will mean more ice pellets and freezing rain mixing in.
The greatest risk for freezing rain will be inland areas in the southwest of the province.
Timeline
The mix of snow and ice will arrive in western areas of Nova Scotia through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Folks in these areas, including the Halifax Metro area, should prepare for a slower and slick morning commute.
The snow and ice will push eastward throughout the day with the eastern mainland and Cape Breton getting into the mix late afternoon and early evening.
Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to bump up above zero and bring rain along the South Shore region and possibly coastal Halifax.
The snow and icy mix will continue through Thursday night and will likely impact the Friday morning commute for most of the province as well.
We'll finally see the system slide to the east with a change to flurries on Friday.
A reminder that many areas of Nova Scotia have yet to see snow on the roads and the first snow of the season is typically an eventful one as drivers relearn to drive in the winter weather.
Be sure to leave yourself some extra time and space.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?