Messy mix of snow and ice on the way for Nova Scotia Thursday

A messy mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain will roll into Nova Scotia through Wednesday night and Thursday.

A special weather statement is in effect for the province, warning of slippery roads and possible travel delays.

While the sloppy weather is expected to turn to rain for Yarmouth, the South Shore and eventually for areas along the Atlantic coastline, the snow and ice pellets do look set to accumulate for much of Nova Scotia.

Snowfall projections through Friday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Totals of 5 to 10 centimetres are likely from the Annapolis Valley across to the Northumberland Shore and Cape Breton.

Amounts will drop further south with a trace to 5 centimetres closer to the Atlantic coastline.

There is a risk of freezing rain for much of Nova Scotia, with the greatest risk for inland areas of the southwest. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Less snow for areas further south will mean more ice pellets and freezing rain mixing in.

The greatest risk for freezing rain will be inland areas in the southwest of the province.

Timeline

The mix of snow and ice will arrive in western areas of Nova Scotia through Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Folks in these areas, including the Halifax Metro area, should prepare for a slower and slick morning commute.

Snow and ice arrive in the southwest overnight and Thursday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow and ice will push eastward throughout the day with the eastern mainland and Cape Breton getting into the mix late afternoon and early evening.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to bump up above zero and bring rain along the South Shore region and possibly coastal Halifax.

Snow and ice push eastward throughout the day. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The snow and icy mix will continue through Thursday night and will likely impact the Friday morning commute for most of the province as well.

We'll finally see the system slide to the east with a change to flurries on Friday.

Snow and ice will linger into Friday morning for central and eastern areas. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

A reminder that many areas of Nova Scotia have yet to see snow on the roads and the first snow of the season is typically an eventful one as drivers relearn to drive in the winter weather.

Be sure to leave yourself some extra time and space.



