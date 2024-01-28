First nor'easter of 2024 on the way for Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's first nor'easter of 2024 is set to blow through the province Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday.

The storm system, which is developing along the Eastern Seaboard of the U.S. today, will track south of the region on Monday, bringing widespread significant snow and also strong winds to Nova Scotia.

While some uncertainty remains with the exact track of the system, it appears most of Nova Scotia will see snowfall totals ranging between 10 and 20 centimetres. The greatest risk of totals exceeding 15 centimetres will be across the southern half of Nova Scotia where snowfall warnings are in effect.

Widespread snowfall totals in the 10 to 20 centimetre range are expected through Monday evening. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While the snow will be impactful, the winds will be noteworthy with widespread northeast winds gusting 50 to 70 km/h, leading to blowing and drifting snow and low visibility. Wind gusts may reach 80 km/h in coastal and exposed areas.

Timeline

The first snow bands from the system look set to arrive in southwestern Nova Scotia late on Sunday evening. The snow will then spread northeastward overnight with everyone into the snow by Monday morning.

Widespread moderate snowfall is on tap for Monday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

For those travelling, Monday morning will be snowy and slow going, with snow-covered roads and light-to-moderate snow continuing to fall.

Early morning northeasterly gusts of 40 to 60 km/h will lead to some blowing and drifting over exposed areas, with the winds continuing to ramp up throughout the morning.

Areas along the coast in Digby, Yarmouth, Shelburne and Queens counties may see some ice pellets and rain mixing throughout Monday morning.

The snow will ease from west to east throughout Monday afternoon. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

As we roll through Monday afternoon, the snow will become lighter and taper to flurries from west to east as the system begins to pull away from the region. However, as the snowfall eases, the winds will kick up even further.





The snow will taper to flurries through Monday evening. However, gusty winds linger throughout Monday night leading to more blowing and drifting. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Widespread northeasterly winds gusting 60-70 km/h will bring more widespread blowing and drifting snow. Those travelling should prepare for low visibility, especially in open and exposed areas.

Flurries will taper off from west to east through Monday evening. However, northeast winds will remain persistent and gusty right into Monday night. Blowing and drifting will continue and a few onshore flurries will remain for north-facing coastlines right into Tuesday morning.

The flurries taper off and the winds continue to ease throughout the day on Tuesday. However, temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the –3 to –5 C range.

Travel impacts

Marine Atlantic says it anticipates the impending weather will impact Monday evening ferry crossings between North Sydney, N.S., and Port aux Basques, N.L.

High winds may also cause travel restrictions on the Confederation Bridge, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, according to a posting on the bridge's website.

Halifax Regional Municipality has announced it will enforce its overnight parking ban Monday from 1 a.m. until 6 a.m.



