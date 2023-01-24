More heavy rain, strong winds on the way to Nova Scotia
Light snow on Wednesday night will quickly change to heavy rain on Thursday
Another storm is getting set to roll into the Maritimes with heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and heavy rain Thursday. The incoming system will also bring strong southerly winds.
For Nova Scotia, this will again primarily be a rain and wind event.
We'll see snow arriving through Wednesday night, with some light, accumulating snow on the leading edge of the system.
Inland and northern areas could pick up a trace to five centimetres overnight and into Thursday, leading to a slick morning commute for some areas.
Temperatures will rise quickly on Thursday, with high-single and low-double digits on tap for the afternoon and evening.
With rain at times heavy — and totals of 25 to 50 millimetres looking likely across much of the province — localized flooding will be a possibility yet again.
Strong winds
In addition to the rain, southerly winds will be howling with this storm. Widespread gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are looking likely, with gusts exceeding 90 km/h possible for coastal areas and over higher terrain.
Similar strength wind storms have led to some power outages, so be prepared for that possibility on Thursday.
Environment Canada is also warning of higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coastline on Thursday, particularly in the Yarmouth and Shelburne areas.
The rain and wind will ease from west to east across the region on Thursday evening and overnight, with cooler and calmer weather moving in on Friday.
