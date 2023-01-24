Content
Nova Scotia·Weather

More heavy rain, strong winds on the way to Nova Scotia

Another storm is getting set to roll into the Maritimes with heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and heavy rain.

Light snow on Wednesday night will quickly change to heavy rain on Thursday

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
With heavy rain and strong winds, Thursday will be a tough day on umbrellas in Nova Scotia.
With heavy rain and strong winds, Thursday will be a tough day for umbrellas in Nova Scotia. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Another storm is getting set to roll into the Maritimes with heavy snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and heavy rain Thursday. The incoming system will also bring strong southerly winds.

For Nova Scotia, this will again primarily be a rain and wind event.

Rain at times heavy will arrive on Thursday.
Rainfall totals of 25 to 50 millimetres are expected for much of the province, which could cause localized flooding. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

We'll see snow arriving through Wednesday night, with some light, accumulating snow on the leading edge of the system.

Inland and northern areas could pick up a trace to five centimetres overnight and into Thursday, leading to a slick morning commute for some areas.

Light snow on the leading edge of the system may lead to slick commute on Thursday morning.
Light snow on the leading edge of the system may lead to a slick commute Thursday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Temperatures will rise quickly on Thursday, with high-single and low-double digits on tap for the afternoon and evening.

With rain at times heavy — and totals of 25 to 50 millimetres looking likely across much of the province — localized flooding will be a possibility yet again.

The rain will be at times heavy on Thursday
Nova Scotians can expect heavy rain throughout Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Strong winds

In addition to the rain, southerly winds will be howling with this storm. Widespread gusts of 70 to 90 km/h are looking likely, with gusts exceeding 90 km/h possible for coastal areas and over higher terrain.

Strong southerly winds are on tap for Thursday
Strong southerly winds are also on tap for Thursday. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Similar strength wind storms have led to some power outages, so be prepared for that possibility on Thursday.

Environment Canada is also warning of higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coastline on Thursday, particularly in the Yarmouth and Shelburne areas. 

The rain and wind will ease from west to east across the region on Thursday evening and overnight, with cooler and calmer weather moving in on Friday.

