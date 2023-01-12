Heavy rain on the way to Nova Scotia for Friday, Saturday

A storm tracking into the Maritimes tonight, Friday and Saturday will bring snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain, with Nova Scotia set to bear the brunt of the heaviest rainfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings for western areas of the province with the possibility of warnings being expanded eastward on Friday.





Snow will arrive on the leading edge of the system Thursday night into Friday morning. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) While this will primarily be a rain event for Nova Scotia, there will be some snow on the leading edge of this system Thursday night and Friday morning, which will impact the morning commute. Drivers should prepare to leave themselves some extra time and space.

The snow will quickly transition to rain through Friday as temperatures rise.



With a stream of moisture set to track in from the south, a widespread 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is looking likely by Sunday morning.



While forecast models remain at odds with where exactly the heaviest bands of rain will track, there's increasingly good agreement that some areas of Nova Scotia will pick up 50 to 75 millimetres, and possibly more.

Temperatures will climb into the double digits on Friday afternoon as the rain continues. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)





With the ground frozen, that heavy rain will bring the potential for localized flooding, especially early in the event. The rain will hit the concrete like ground and run off to low lying areas with nowhere else to go.



Heavy rain continues into Saturday with the risk of thunderstorms as well. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out within the heaviest bands of rain.With the ground frozen, that heavy rain will bring the potential for localized flooding, especially early in the event. The rain will hit the concrete like ground and run off to low lying areas with nowhere else to go.





Southerly winds are set to gust 60-80+ km/h on Friday afternoon, evening and overnight, which will lead to the potential of power outages.



Winds will gust 60 to 80 km/h on Friday and Friday night, leading to a risk of power outages. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC) Temperatures will climb into the double digits late Friday and into Saturday. That, along with the rain, will help soften the ground.Southerly winds are set to gust 60-80+ km/h on Friday afternoon, evening and overnight, which will lead to the potential of power outages.

The strongest winds will ease on Saturday, however, the rain at times heavy will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Freezing rain threat

As our system departs to the east, temperatures will fall below freezing on Saturday night. This will create the potential for a prolonged period of freezing rain across parts of Nova Scotia Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Rain continues Saturday night with the risk of freezing rain setting up for northern areas. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Stay tuned for updates on this set up over the next day or so.

