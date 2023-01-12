Heavy rain on the way to Nova Scotia for Friday, Saturday
Storm will bring snow, then heavy rain with the threat of localized flooding
A storm tracking into the Maritimes tonight, Friday and Saturday will bring snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain, with Nova Scotia set to bear the brunt of the heaviest rainfall.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings for western areas of the province with the possibility of warnings being expanded eastward on Friday.
The snow will quickly transition to rain through Friday as temperatures rise.
With a stream of moisture set to track in from the south, a widespread 30 to 50 millimetres of rain is looking likely by Sunday morning.
While forecast models remain at odds with where exactly the heaviest bands of rain will track, there's increasingly good agreement that some areas of Nova Scotia will pick up 50 to 75 millimetres, and possibly more.
With the ground frozen, that heavy rain will bring the potential for localized flooding, especially early in the event. The rain will hit the concrete like ground and run off to low lying areas with nowhere else to go.
Southerly winds are set to gust 60-80+ km/h on Friday afternoon, evening and overnight, which will lead to the potential of power outages.
The strongest winds will ease on Saturday, however, the rain at times heavy will continue through Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Freezing rain threat
As our system departs to the east, temperatures will fall below freezing on Saturday night. This will create the potential for a prolonged period of freezing rain across parts of Nova Scotia Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Stay tuned for updates on this set up over the next day or so.
