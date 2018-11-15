Winter driving season begins Friday in the Maritimes

It's the most wonderful time of year... winter driving season!

While Friday's storm won't be a major event for this neck of woods, the first widespread accumulating snowfall is always one that brings a few challenges, especially on the roads.

Timing

We'll see the snow move into southwest Nova Scotia and southwest New Brunswick through the early morning hours of Friday, arriving in the Halifax and Fredericton regions through the busy 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. commute time. The snow will continue to spread in across the rest of the region through the morning. Easterly winds will strengthen with gusts 40-50 km/h as the snow moves in.

Maritimes Timeline<br>Snow arrives in southwest Nova Scotia & New Brunswick in the early morning hours of Friday, moving into <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Halifax?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Halifax</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fredericton?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Fredericton</a> through the morning commute. A sloppy drive home for most of Nova Scotia, a snowy drive for New Brunswick.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/txTgEWIk8Z">pic.twitter.com/txTgEWIk8Z</a> —@ryansnoddon

The mix from snow to a couple of hours with ice pellets, then over to rain and drizzle, will start in southwest Nova Scotia mid-morning, before transitioning in the Halifax region around lunch time. Northern areas of Nova Scotia, as well as the Fundy coast of New Brunswick will also see a mix to ice pellets and rain through the afternoon. Southeasterly winds will increase during this transition with gusts 50-70 km/h.

Prepare for winter driving across the Maritimes on Friday. (giphy.com)

It's certainly looking like a sloppy drive home on Friday across most of Nova Scotia and a snowy drive home in New Brunswick.

Friday evening brings a transition from snow to rain across Cape Breton, while mainland Nova Scotia will see a mix of showers and flurries as winds shift back to northwest. Steady snow tapers to light snow then flurries across New Brunswick.

Long range