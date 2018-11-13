Bitter cold temperatures, snow coming to Nova Scotia

The active weather systems we've been seeing over the past few weeks continue with snow, rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and wicked wind chills all on the menu over the next few days.

Our latest system will bring yet another round of significant snowfall to northern New Brunswick and a mix of snow and rain for many areas across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon through tonight. Those driving across New Brunswick and even parts of Nova Scotia should be winter ready.

Most of Nova Scotia will see lots of rain Tuesday, but parts of the province will see some snow. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Wicked winds

While snow is always the headline grabber, with this storm, it's going to be the wind and cold temperatures funnelling into the region that will have everyone bundling up tight on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty for southern Nova Scotia Tuesday night, before shifting and howling from the west all across the region through Wednesday.

Wicked Winds Thru Wednesday!<br>This evening & into tonight, wind gusts 70-100 km/h over southwest & southern Nova Scotia.<br>Wednesday, widespread gusts of 70-90+ km/h are on the menu across the Maritimes. <br>Gusts up to 120 km/h for parts of Cape Breton!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/FmFNbUa4BS">pic.twitter.com/FmFNbUa4BS</a> —@ryansnoddon

Check out the weather timeline below and just watch those temperatures tumble through Wednesday with onshore flurries and even snow squalls developing over Cape Breton!

Maritimes Timeline<br>Snow mixes to rain at times heavy as temperatures rise in gusty southerly winds today into tonight.<br>Winds shift to strong westerlies & temps stall or fall thru Wednesday.<br>Bitter cold afternoon temps with onshore flurries & snow squalls!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nswx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nswx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nbstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nbstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/JJ2G4ZbW0R">pic.twitter.com/JJ2G4ZbW0R</a> —@ryansnoddon

We'll be below zero across the Maritimes by late afternoon on Wednesday, with wind chill values into the minus double digits and teens! If you haven't already dug out your winter coat, hat and mitts, now is the time to do so.

More snow Friday