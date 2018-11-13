Skip to Main Content
Bitter cold temperatures, snow coming to Nova Scotia
Forecast

Bitter cold temperatures, snow coming to Nova Scotia

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon says your winter tires, coats, tuques and mitts should all be ready to go.

2 rounds of snow, wicked winds, bitter wind chills are in the forecast this week

Ryan Snoddon · CBC News ·
By early Wednesday evening, temperatures will feel like they're in the negative teens in Nova Scotia thanks to the wind chill. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The active weather systems we've been seeing over the past few weeks continue with snow, rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and wicked wind chills all on the menu over the next few days.

Our latest system will bring yet another round of significant snowfall to northern New Brunswick and a mix of snow and rain for many areas across the Maritimes Tuesday afternoon through tonight. Those driving across New Brunswick and even parts of Nova Scotia should be winter ready.

Most of Nova Scotia will see lots of rain Tuesday, but parts of the province will see some snow. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Wicked winds

While snow is always the headline grabber, with this storm, it's going to be the wind and cold temperatures funnelling into the region that will have everyone bundling up tight on Wednesday. Winds will be gusty for southern Nova Scotia Tuesday night, before shifting and howling from the west all across the region through Wednesday.

Check out the weather timeline below and just watch those temperatures tumble through Wednesday with onshore flurries and even snow squalls developing over Cape Breton!

We'll be below zero across the Maritimes by late afternoon on Wednesday, with wind chill values into the minus double digits and teens! If you haven't already dug out your winter coat, hat and mitts, now is the time to do so.

More snow Friday

It will be cold, but quiet through Thursday and then our next system will approach through the day on Friday. It's still early and the track of the system will be key, however it's looking like another round of snow for New Brunswick, P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. 

Parts of Nova Scotia should see a mix of rain and snow on Friday, while others might only see snow. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

While some areas of Nova Scotia, especially in the south, may see a mix to rain, accumulating snow certainly looks possible across the province on Friday before that change over.

Follow the live blog

Keep up to date with my weather blog, which is updated every day.

About the Author

Ryan Snoddon

Weather

Ryan Snoddon is CBC's meteorologist in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|