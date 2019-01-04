Rain, snow, freezing rain coming to Nova Scotia on Saturday

A weather system that will bring rain, snow and freezing rain to Nova Scotia will work its way through the province beginning Saturday and into Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the entire province that says the rain should hit southwestern Nova Scotia on Saturday afternoon and move across the mainland in the evening.

Over northern portions of the mainland and Cape Breton, the rain will mix with snow and change over to freezing rain before passing east of Cape Breton on Sunday morning.

=NEW=<br>Special Weather Statement for Nova Scotia and PEI.<br>A wintery mix on Saturday night will change to snow overnight and into Sunday.<a href="https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e">https://t.co/3pvPzwBI8e</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nsstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nsstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/pestorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#pestorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/ReLD65LQrP">pic.twitter.com/ReLD65LQrP</a> —@ryansnoddon

"Snowfall amounts may reach 10 [centimetres] over these affected areas, otherwise rainfall amounts ranging from 10 to 20 [millimetres] are expected with the highest totals over Atlantic coastal regions," the statement says.

Environment Canada says once the weather system move farther east, there will be blustery northerly winds and flurries in Nova Scotia on Sunday.