More messy weather on the way to Nova Scotia

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Nova Scotia calling for rain, ice and snow starting Thursday and lasting until Friday.

"This is going to be a long duration event," said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon during his weather forecast on CBC News Nova Scotia at Six.

Snoddon said sun on Wednesday with temperatures above zero will help melt any icy remnants left on roads and sidewalks from the most recent storm. On Thursday, daytime temperatures in Nova Scotia will range from 6 C to 10 C.

"We'll enjoy those non-icy sidewalks for a day or so and then of course we're watching Friday," Snoddon said.

On Friday morning, Snoddon said there's a possibility of extended freezing rain, with more than "three, four, five hours possibly if that front does stall."

Environment Canada says the winter storm is expected to bring snow, ice pellets or freezing rain and strong winds to the province.

It notes the heaviest snow is expected across northern areas including the Valley.

"A whole mess is definitely on the way," Snoddon said.

