A month after Dorian, Nova Scotia braces for weather bomb

Nova Scotia is expected to be hit with a weather bomb on Thursday. In the wake of Dorian, this has meant some extra preparations have been needed.

The storm is expected to bring heavy rains and widespread east-southeast gusts in the 70 to 90 km/h range, with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h along the Atlantic coastline from Yarmouth to Cape Breton. Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the entire province early Thursday morning.

Those heavy gusts started in the southwestern region before dawn and are expected to reach eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton this afternoon, weakening by late afternoon or evening.

On Wednesday, arborists were out in west-end Halifax cutting branches and trees weakened by Dorian, the powerful storm that hit the region more than a month ago.

The toppled crane that fell onto a Halifax building during that storm has been extra locked down in advance of the storm, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lloyd Hines told CBC News on Wednesday.

"We were able to secure and fasten the various parts of the crane and we're feeling confident that that work has been done and will prevail during the storm," he said.

Nova Scotia Power has also activated its emergency operations centre, which includes 130 power line technicians, 50 forestry crews and 25 damage assessors.

The storm will mark the season's first weather bomb, which is a rapidly developing storm that drops 24 or more millibars of central pressure in 24 hours. This rapid strengthening makes the storm a bigger threat for strong winds.

Northumberland Ferries cancelled crossings between Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island on Thursday morning until further notice. Marine Atlantic cancelled its 11:45 a.m. departures from North Sydney and Port aux Basques, N.L., on Thursday and advised that the evening crossings, at 11:45 p.m., could be delayed as well.

