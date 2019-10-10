Nova Scotia pilots virtual health-care option for those without a family practice

Nova Scotia is piloting a virtual health-care option for some of the tens of thousands of people who don't have a primary health-care provider.

The program, called VirtualCareNS, will open first to people in Middleton, New Glasgow, Truro, and Yarmouth, according to a news release from the provincial health authority issued Monday morning.

The program will initially be available by invitation only, opening first to those who have had their names on the Need a Family Practice Registry longest.

That registry, which is used to track Nova Scotians who don't have a family doctor or primary care nurse practitioner, had 65,526 names on it as of May 1.

Eventually, the pilot program will expand to include all communities in the northern and western health zones, which together accounted for about two-thirds of the names on the registry as of the last report.

People will be notified by email if they're eligible for the virtual care program. Participants will have to have a valid Nova Scotia health card number and a valid e-mail address they regularly use.

The news release from Nova Scotia Health says the program will connect patients with primary care providers online either through a computer or a mobile device, so participants have to be able to access the internet through one of those means.

If a virtual visit proves insufficient for dealing with a patient's health concerns, the health authority says they'll be offered in-person care options.

Health and Wellness Minster Zach Churchill is quoted in the release saying, "Virtual care has been an important way of meeting Nova Scotians' health care needs safely and effectively during the pandemic.

"This partnership will provide many who are without a primary care provider with access to a range of health services while also helping to inform the future state of virtual care in the province."

The online platform is being delivered by Maple, a company known for its pay-for-access virtual medicine service.

