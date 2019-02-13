Nova Scotia vehicle inspector charged following fatal collision

RCMP in Nova Scotia have laid an unusual series of charges against a 45-year-old man from Lakevale in Antigonish County.

The charges include criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm following a fatal two-car collision last year. The crash happened on Highway 107 in Porters Lake, east of Dartmouth.

What makes the charges unusual is that Chet Bernard Chisholm wasn't behind the wheel of either car — he did the motor vehicle inspection on one of them.

A 49-year-old man who police say was driving the vehicle Chisholm inspected was killed. Two other people were injured.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson for the RCMP, said police looked at other inspections Chisholm performed as part of their investigation.

"Suffice it to say, the inspections were being completed and were not being completed properly, and we've laid charges and fairly serious charges at that," Clarke said.

She added police have reached out to other motorists who had their vehicles inspected by Chisholm, recommending they get the inspections redone.

Chisholm is due in Nova Scotia provincial court in Antigonish next month to face the charges.

MORE TOP STORIES