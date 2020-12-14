N.S. receives its first COVID-19 vaccine shipment as province outlines rollout

The government of Nova Scotia will outline plans for the rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a technical briefing teleconference starting at 1:30 p.m. AT.

Nova Scotia received its first delivery of 1,950 doses of the vaccine on Tuesday.

Speakers at the briefing include Dr. Gaynor Watson-Creed, Nova Scotia's deputy chief medical officer of health and Dr. Shelly McNeil and Gary O'Toole of the Nova Scotia Health Authority. CBC will carry a livestream of the briefing above.

Canada approved the vaccine last week and Canada's first shipment arrived in Quebec on Sunday night from Pfizer's plant in Belgium.

The first Canadian to receive the vaccine was 89-year-old Gisèle Lévesque in Quebec.

On Dec. 8 Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang announced that frontline health-care workers will the the first to get the vaccine as they are the most likely to transmit the virus.

Because of strict handling, transportation and ultra-cold storage requirements for the vaccine, the province said the first vaccinations will be administered in Halifax where the vaccine is being stored.

On Tuesday, Nova Scotia reported six new cases of COVID-19 and a total of 57 active cases.

Three of the new cases were in the central health zone, two in the northern zone and one case in the western zone.

The health authority conducted 1,612 tests on Monday.

Premier Stephen McNeil said the arrival of the vaccine in the province was a "landmark development in the fight against the virus."

"We will be following the national guidance around immunizing priority groups first as we receive more shipments of the vaccine over the coming weeks and months," he said.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered in two doses with the second dose administered 21 days after the first. Data from clinical trials indicate that full protection is in place 28 days after the first shot.

Cases in the Atlantic provinces

The latest numbers from the Atlantic provinces are:

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case Monday. The province had 22 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case and 59 active cases Monday. Three people are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

P.E.I. reported five new cases Saturday, all related to travel. The province had 17 active cases.

