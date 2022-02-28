Nova Scotia lifts most vaccine passport restrictions

Phase 1 of Nova Scotia's COVID-19 reopening plan is now in effect across the province.

Proof of vaccination for discretionary activities such as going to restaurants, gyms and sporting events is no longer required.

However, restrictions remain in place for high-risk places such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

Last week, Premier Tim Houston announced the provincial proof-of-vaccination mandate would be largely lifted Monday. He said all restrictions, including mask mandates, will be lifted in Nova Scotia on March 21 "if everything stays on course."

The Halifax Regional Municipality has also dropped its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for municipal employees, students, work placements, volunteers and suppliers.

The municipality said masking and distancing requirements for indoor public places and Halifax Transit will remain in place, but may change in keeping with public health directives.

Nova Scotia's three-phase opening plan. (Nova Scotia government)

Last week, the Nova Scotia Health Authority also said it will not allow health-care workers who refused vaccination to return to work when the province drops its proof-of-vaccination requirement.

In early December, the province placed more than 1,000 public sector workers who refused to adhere to the vaccination policy on leave. That included 323 health authority staff.

