Protesters gather in Halifax to oppose vaccine passports in Nova Scotia

About 100 people gathered today in downtown Halifax to protest a COVID-19 vaccine passport system in Nova Scotia.

Liberal Leader Iain Rankin recently announced that a re-elected Liberal government would bring in vaccine passports, dubbed ScotiaPass.

Quebec became the first province in Canada this week to introduce a wide-ranging vaccine passport system.

And on Friday, the federal government announced that all public servants must be vaccinated.

Protesters held signs and chanted "No ScotiaPass" as they marched from Grand Parade onto Barrington Street and down toward the Nova Scotia Legislature.

Participant Val Henneberry said she came to the march to stand up for her freedoms.

"We're losing all of our freedoms more and more each day.... People need to be able to decide what goes in their bodies," said Henneberry, as Goerge Michael's song Freedom played loudly on a speaker.

"Freedom of choice is being taken away from us and I just don't think that's right in a supposedly democratic society."

Protesters gathered at Grand Parade Square in Halifax on Saturday to oppose the Liberal Party's plan to bring in a vaccine passport system if re-elected on Tuesday. (Aly Thomson/CBC)

Henneberry said she believes the ScotiaPass goes against the Canadian Constitution and human rights.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill and Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston have not committed to a vaccine passport system. They have said they need to consult with Public Health if their parties form government.

Nova Scotia Atlantica Party Leader Jonathan Dean attended the march and said his party is against a vaccine passport system.

"This doesn't have to do with [COVID-19], it doesn't have to do with vaccines, this is about people's fundamental rights to be able to make their own health decisions for themselves and for their families," he said.

